Azerbaijani and Kazakh musicians captivate Baku audience [PHOTOS]

30 December 2023 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani and Kazakh musicians have captivated the audience with their performance.

Organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the concert took place at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall to mark the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Azernews reports.

At the event, Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, spoke about the foundation's activities aimed at protecting, researching, and promoting the culture and heritage of Turkic-speaking peoples. She emphasized that the Turkic world has a common culture, history, and literature.

The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation noted that the year 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, and the Republic of Turkiye. She also congratulated Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world.

"I want to once again congratulate Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world on the victory of Azerbaijan. This victory is a triumph for the entire Turkic world. Garabagh is Azerbaijan!" said Aktoty Raimkulova.

The concert program featured performances by the Zafar Mugham Ensemble (Azerbaijan) and TURAN Ethno-Folk Ensemble.

One of the interesting moments of the evening was when Aktoty Raimkulova performed the composition "Bridge of Time" on the piano, accompanied by the TURAN Ensemble.

The concert ended with a joint performance by the ensembles. The audience greeted the musicians with a standing ovation.

Photo credit: Kamran Bagirov.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz