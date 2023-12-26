Snow Fest transforms Nakhchivan into winter paradise [PHOTOS]

26 December 2023 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

This year, the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year are celebrated in Nakhchivan in a completely different atmosphere.

Snow Fest transforms into a winter wonderland, with approximately 30 houses beautifully adorned in New Year's decorations, Azernews reports.

Walking through these streets, visitors feel the warmth of holiday joy. The twinkling lights and festive ornaments create a truly magical scene that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

One of the highlights of Snow Fest is undeniably its culinary delights that are available in the winter town. Here, visitors can try popular dishes from Azerbaijani and world cuisines.

Snow Fest offers an array of exciting attractions specially designed for both children and adults.

Through entertaining performances and interactive games, the festival aims to bring joy and laughter to everyone.

Whimsical lights, colourful ornaments, and sparkling New Year's trees welcome visitors with open arms and hearts full of warmth.

Snow Fest started with a colourful show in front of the Heydar Aliyev Museum.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Aygun Kazimova, pleased music enthusiasts with her hit songs.

Every day of the event, which runs until January 7, 2024, features multiple surprises for Nakhchivan residents and guests.

Mark your calendars, as Snow Fest will take place from December 25 to January 7. It's the perfect opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit and immerse yourself in the joy of the season.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz