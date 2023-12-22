Italian portal highlights Cultural Heritage Forum

22 December 2023 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Italian portal "in20righe" has highlighted the Cultural Heritage Forum held in Baku.

The article hailed the work done in recent years to preserve and restore the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It was brought to attention that 705 historical and cultural monuments in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur had been state-registered. In 2020-2022, 433 historical and cultural monuments were inspected, and 182 newly discovered monuments with historical, architectural, and archaeological features were monitored.

The article also featured information about the Master Plan designed for the city of Shusha, the Occupation and Victory Museum Complexes to be built in Aghdam, and the repair and restoration works at the Gazakh Teachers' Seminary.

The publication says that the National Carpet Museum is the first inclusive museum in the country, emphasising the historical significance of the Juma Mosque located in the Icherisheher (the Old City), as well as the fact that the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving has been included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2010.

Notably, the Cultural Heritage Forum was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry as part of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The forum united acclaimed historians, archaeologists, artists, architects, sculptors, and other specialists in this field to discuss the issues of preservation, development, and popularisation of Azerbaijani culture and national heritage.

Within the forum, panel sessions were held on the following topics: Immovable history of Azerbaijan, problems of research and protection of cultural heritage, History of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period: issues of protection of cultural and natural heritage, Movable cultural heritage in Azerbaijan: museum work and modern challenges, Protection of intangible cultural heritage and modern challenges, Fine arts and modern challenges Cultural heritage and modern architecture - principles of urbanisation.

