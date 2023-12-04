HasSak ethno-folk ensemble shines in Baku [PHOTOS]

4 December 2023 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

HasSak ethno-folk ensemble has performed at International Mugham Center within the Days of Kazakhstan Culture.

At the opening ceremony, the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel and the Advisor to the Culture Minister Oleg Amirbayov spoke about the commonality of cultures of fraternal peoples and the richness of national heritage, Azernews reports.

Founded in 2010, HasSak ethno-folk ensemble has been awarded many prestigious international awards in the field of folk music. Kazakh traditional music was greeted by the audience with great interest.

The ensemble was greeted with long applause.

On December 4, Heydar Aliyev Center will host an exhibition of works of fine art and a gala concert of art masters from Kazakhstan.

Note that Days of Azerbaijani Culture will take place in Kazakhstan in 2024.

