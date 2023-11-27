Victory colors through eyes of artists [PHOTOS]

27 November 2023 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Museum Center has opened an exhibition themed Victory Colors dedicated to Victory Day.

The exhibition was organized as part of events held marking the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The exposition was held under the organization of the Culture Volunteers Public Association, Azernews reports.

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli and many art and cultural figures attended the opening of the exhibition.

Chairman of the Culture Volunteers Public Association Ulviya Babirli noted that young artists reflected their love for the Motherland in their artistic works. It was emphasized that the main tasks of the Public Association are to identify talented youth and present their creativity to the general public.

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Aghali Ibrahimov emphasized the importance of this event, which brought together well-known young and amateur artists.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov noted that the artist reflected their vision of the topic using their own approach and different technical techniques.

The artworks included in the exhibition demonstrate the diversity and richness of the Azerbaijani art school.

Further, 13 winners of the art competition, announced in October of this year, were awarded diplomas in various categories and awards.

Then the guests got acquainted with the art pieces included in the exhibition.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz