After-party held for Baku Talent Show participants [PHOTOS]

8 November 2023 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

After-party has been held in Eastern Market (Şərq Bazarı) for the participants of the Talend Show "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later".

Speaking at the opening of the evening, the project author, artistic director and director Sevinj Karimova, music producer, composer Mikail Veakilov and general producer Sabina Gasanova wished the contest participants, a number of whom had signed a contract for promotion in the international arena, further creative success, Azernews reports.

At the after-party, the project participants performed national and world pop hits.

Recall that the gala concert within the Baku Autumn Talent Show took place at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The project, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was implemented with the support of Best Cast Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Culture Ministry and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. The general sponsor is Nizami Boutique House.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

