National Art Museum hosts exhibition dedicated to Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has opened an exhibition themed "Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood: Breeze from Anadolu".

The art project is organized by SAKÜDER Art and Artisans Community Cultural Association (SAKUDER) to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, Azernews reports.

Deputy director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Khadija Asadova welcomed the guests of the event.

The Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Valeh Hajiyev took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

In their remarks, the guests underlined that Azerbaijan and Turkiye are united by a deep and inseparable bond, and the strategic relations between the two states have risen to the level of alliance. It was brought to attention that the founder of the Azerbaijani Statehood Heydar Aliyev, and the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, always paid special attention to art and artists.

At the same time, art representatives stated that art is an important tool in the expansion of cultural and friendly relations and emphasized the importance of Turkish artists bringing the Anatolian breeze to Baku with their art works.

Around 19 artists took part in the event, including Asim Yücesoy, Inci Tekin, Banovsha Aghayeva, Gunash Abbas, Mustafa Pişkinas well as People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov and national artist Anar Huseynov.

Through QR code on each painting, the museum visitors can obtain detailed information about the art works.

The exhibition “Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood: Breeze from Anadolu” will last until October 20, 2023.

Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters of brush.

The museum also attaches great importance to cooperation with international partners.

In April, Chingiz Farzaliyev presented his personal exhibition at Georgian National Museum. The exhibition was organized in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan and marked the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The National Art Museum also started cooperation with the Aegean University in Izmir,Turkiye.

The partnership aims at strengthening cultural ties and promoting relations between the two countries.

In September, the National Art Museum signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Uzbekistan State Art Museum.

The MoC provides for cooperation between the two state art museums in the field of research, restoration and conservation work, exchange of experience of museum staff, holding conferences, seminars, training on museum affairs, joint exhibitions, security, conservation and restoration of cultural property within five years.

Signed by the director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev and the director of the Uzbekistan State Art Museum Vasila Fayzieva, it also covers such issues as the exchange of experience in creating electronic catalogues.

