Azerbaijani artists stun Italian art lovers [PHOTOS]

7 August 2023 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani artists have participated in the international symposium of artists in Venice.

The international symposium was co-organized by Togrul Narimanbayov's Association in France and ART Studio Loreta Larkina in Palazzo Priuli Bon in Venice as part of the Art Without Borders project, Azernews reports.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world.

Headed by Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova, the association successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

The project "Art Without Borders" united talented artists from Azerbaijan,Turkiye, Italy, Kazakhstab, Greece and France, who created stunning art pieces, inspired by urban landscapes.

The art works of Asmar Narimanbayova, Sahib Asadli, Lala Agayeva, Zahra Hasanova, who represented Azerbaijan as well as Musapir Zhanuzak, Aitkul Tasmagambetova, Umit Zhubanisheva, Galiya Makasheva, Zerde Bakytbek (Kazakhstan) K. Muzaffer Gencer (Turkiye), members of the International Action Art Piraeus at UNESCO.

The exhibition included art pieces, depicting the cityscapes of Venice as well as paintings reflecting the cultures and traditions of the countries represented by the masters of the brush. The art pieces aroused great interest among the gallery visitors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz