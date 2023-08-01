Gabala Int'l Music Festival stands out for its variety [PHOTOS]

1 August 2023 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

This year's program of the Gabala International Music Festival has earned its rightful place in the world music treasury, stands out for its variety.

Within the framework of the festival, chamber music and a concert program of the Clarte Clarinet Quartet was presented to music lovers at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the festival's organizing bodies, local music lovers, and guests of the city participated in the concert.

Laureates of international competitions Nigar Jafarova (soprano), Elmina Hasanova (mezzo-soprano), Maryam Yusifova (piano), Eldaniz Alakbarzade (piano), Nargiz Kangarli (piano), Shams Aghazade ( violin), Vagif Gurbanov (cello) and Gulnaz Eldarli (piano) mesmerized the listeners with interesting concert program.

Next, Clarte Clarinet Quartet performed A. Malikov's music piece "Other moments", G. Garayev's "Romance for voice and piano", V. Mammadzadeh's "Trio", R. Mirishli's "Happiness", P. Bulbuloglu's "My city of Baku", R. Hajiyev's "I put flowers in my hair" and "Leyla" as well as the works of European composers, including A. Berg, V. Gervasi, E. Doga, F. Liszt, R. Strauss, G. Faure and F. Schubert.

The quartet was accompanied by Jeyhun Aliyev on piano and Ramiz Sevdimaliyev on percussion instruments.

Clarte Clarinet quartet was founded in 2016 at the initiative of People's Artist Shukur Samadov.

The artistic director of the quartet is Anar Mammadov. The quartet, which includes talented clarinet players Sharif Baghirov, Mahammadali Pashazade, Emil Bagirov and Anar Mammadov, has participated in many events since its inception and won the hearts of the listeners.

---

