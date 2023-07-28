Gabala Int'l l Music Festival opens its doors [PHOTOS]

28 July 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

The 13th Gabala International Music Festival has solemnly opened, bringing together renowned musicians.

The large-scale event is organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The event started by reading out a letter to the festival participants by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, who made an exceptional contribution to development and popularization of the musical culture in the country..

The letter says:

“Dear festival participants!

Ladies and gentlemen!

I sincerely greet you, all the participants and guests of the 13th Gabala International Music Festival, wish the festival success and convey my heartfelt wishes to all of you.

Azerbaijan, which has contributed to the development of intercultural dialogue for centuries, has historically made efforts to enrich the culture and art of different nations and further strengthen the unity among peoples.

Internationally important events held in recent years in our country, which has a rich cultural and spiritual heritage, centuries-old traditions of tolerance and is located at the crossroads of civilizations, are further evidence that the fundamental principles of Azerbaijan are peace and humanism and bringing together representatives of all peoples regardless of their language, religion and ethnicity. A clear example of this are the recent “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival and the traditional International Mugham Festival – both held in the city of Shusha, the crown jewel of Karabakh, after the glorious Victory won in the Patriotic War on the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. These friendship and music festivals bring together musicians from many countries around the world, contribute to the preservation of the rich traditions of our cultural heritage and open up extensive communication and cooperation opportunities for musicians representing different countries.

Projects that enhance the efficiency of cultural and spiritual integration are very valuable for us. In this regard, the Gabala International Music Festival, organized since 2009, is playing an immense role. The Gabala International Music Festival, which is eagerly awaited by anyone fond of classical music, also serves to discover new talents, exchange knowledge and research in this field. We value this festival as a great contribution to the expansion of intercultural dialogue and the further strengthening of friendly relations between peoples. I am sure that the 13th Gabala International Music Festival will remain in the memory of our guests as one of the significant pages in the history of Azerbaijani musical culture.

I wish everyone participating in the festival good health and all creative people boundless achievements.”

Next, rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli addressed the event.

The opening ceremony was followed by the concert program "Viva Opera".

The concert soloists, including People's Artists Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Avaz Abdullayev (baritone), Samir Jafarov (tenor), Yusif Eyvazov (tenor) and Honored artist Sabina Asadova (mezzo-soprano) performed at the opening concert.

The soloists will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

This year's festival brought together world-famous musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, UK, Estonia, Russia, Lithuania and Poland.

