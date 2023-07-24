Classical music, jazz compositions totally thrill listeners [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 July 2023 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Spectacular concert "Closing of the Season" has been held at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

The concert program included classical music pieces, jazz compositions, folk songs and dances presented by both well-known and emerging performers, Azernews reports.

The host and organizer of the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Senior Lecturer of the Baku Music Academy (BMA) Alena Inyakina welcomed the guests of the event.

In her speech, she noted that the concert program was built on the basis of a historical approach, which made it possible for listeners to move into different musical eras from the 18th century to present. During the musical journey, the guests were informed about some interesting facts from the musical history.

The head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Baku Irek Zinnurov stressed the importance of the concert for the development of musical horizons.

He emphasized that the concert program includes masterpieces of various eras, which are harmoniously intertwined.

Next, Honored Artist Anton Fershtandt, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova, soloists of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra Leyla Karimova and Renata Abubekirova, concertmaster of the Baku Musical Academy named Dilara Kerimova, artists of the choir of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society Farhad Alakbarov and Aliyar Aliyev, artist of the choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ruslan Persan, soloists of the Kharibulbul ensemble and others totally thrilled the listeners.

Note that the Russian Information and Cultural Center has been operating in Baku since March 2009.

The Cultural Center focuses on promotion of cultural, educational and scientific ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

