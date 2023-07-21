Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation, Romania eye cooperation [PHOTOS]

21 July 2023 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with Mufti of the Muslim Community in Romania Murat Iuusuf, representative of the Tatar community in the Romanian Parliament Amet Varol and Vice-President of the Democratic Union of Turkic-Muslim Tatars of Romania Arslan Ozgun.

The Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare also participated in the meeting, Azernews reports.

In her remarks, Gunay Afandiyeva highlighted the foundation's activities aimed at promoting the material and cultural values of the member and observer countries as well as about projects implemented to protect and popularize the cultural heritage of Turkic origin peoples living in various parts of the world.

The foundation president emphasized that the rapprochement of different cultures is among one of the organization's main priorities.

Gunay Afandiyeva underlined the successful cooperation with Lithuania and Poland, where a large number of Turkic minorities live.

She also stressed the importance of familiarizing a wide audience with the ancient cultural heritage of Tatars living in Romania.

Noting the interest in expanding cooperation with the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the members of the Romanian delegation gave detailed information about the existing state system, aimed at protecting the rights and moral values of all national minorities, including Tatars living in the country.

They noted the possibility of exchanging experience with the Foundation in this area and signing a Memorandum of Understanding, which will create a basis for bilateral cooperation in the future.

The meeting continued with mutual discussions regarding future prospects.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

