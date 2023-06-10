Kremerata Baltika soloists perform at Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

10 June 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

On June 9, the soloists of the Kremerata Baltika Chamber Orchestra held a concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports.

Baku Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Fuad Ibrahimov also performed at the concert. The Azerbaijani conductor makes a creative friendship with Kremerata Baltika. He regularly performs with a famous orchestra at various festivals.

Kremerata Baltika, which gained great popularity in the world with its excellent performance, was presented to a wide audience for the first time in 1997 at the Lokenhaus festival in Austria by the director of the orchestra, the well-known violinist Gidon Kremer. Talented young musicians from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia perform in the orchestra. When creating the collective, the well-known maestro aimed to share his rich experience with young colleagues from the Baltic region. At the initial stage, the young collective, whose activity was intended as a long-term educational project, quickly left the framework of the educational process and entered the ranks of famous European orchestras whose concerts are awaited with great interest.

The collective won the love of listeners with their different performances in the world's leading music arenas. Kremerata Baltika performed more than a thousand concerts in more than 50 countries of the world. The musicians have recorded more than 20 CDs, and in 2002 they were awarded the "Grammy" award.

The soloists of Kremerata Baltika were an ensemble consisting of 9 musicians living in Lithuania. Continuing the traditions of the famous orchestra, they actively cooperate with young Lithuanian composers and include their works in their programs. Some of those works were performed at the Baku concert.

The soloists of the Baku concert are violinist Dzeraldas Bidva, the founder of the Lithuanian Kremerata and Giedre Dirnavauskaite, a well-known cellist and laureate of many competitions.

