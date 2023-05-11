Postage stamps dedicate to 100th anniversary of National Leader have been issued in Netherlands

11 May 2023 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Postage stamps have been printed in the city of Amsterdam in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, outstanding political and statesman, National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azernews reports, citing the the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, that the stamp, issued on the initiative of Amsterdam-based diaspora activist Saltanat Ravangizi within the framework of the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” project, displays a photograph of Heydar Aliyev, as well as his saying “Azerbaijan is the meaning of my life!”, and a signature.

The stamps were printed by PostNL, the national postal operator of the Netherlands.

It should be noted that so far, within the framework of the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” project have been printed in Amsterdam, such stamps as “Khari Bulbul”, “Shusha”, “Nizami Ganjavi - 880”, “Uzeyir Hadjibeyov”, “Fikret Amirov”, “Jovdat Hadjiyev”, “Amina Dilbazi”, “Rashid Behbudov”, “Ismail Shikhly”, “Sakit Mammadov”, “Albert Agarunov”, “Journalists Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishov who died in Kalbajar”.

