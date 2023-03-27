Tapestry art enjoys rebirth in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

27 March 2023 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Tapestry weaving has been known for hundreds of years in many cultures. This traces a history of tapestries from the ancient Egyptians.

In Azerbaijan, this unique art form became popular in the 60s of the last century.

The artist couple Hijran Seyidov and Khalid Seyidov stand behind the largest tapestry in Azerbaijan.

The iconic tapestry features the images of prominent public and cultural figures like Nizami Ganjavi, Fuzuli, Samad Vurgun, Mikayil Mushfig, Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev and many other significant personalities in Azerbaijan's history.

The artists worked on the tapestry sketch for ten years. The art work was finished in May, 1991. The dimensions of the tapestry are impressive - 15x10 meters.

Along the edges of the canvas are depicted historical and architectural monuments like Atashgah, the Palace of the Shirvanshahs as well as Azerbaijani carpet ornaments. The image of Dede Gorgud occupies a central part in the composition.

The colorful tapestry "My Azerbaijan" today adorns the House of Culture at the Chemical Plant in Sumgayit.

Today, tapestry art is enjoying a rebirth. The museums across the country demonstrate countless examples of tapestry art by contemporary artists.

Tamilla Abdullayeva is among such artists, who contributed to Azerbaijan's tapestry art.

The artist draws inspiration from the beauty and richness of nature. In 2022, Tamilla Abdullayeva showcased her eye-catching tapestries at the National Carpet Museum last year.

The exhibition included tapestries, sketches and carpets like "Butterflies", "Trees", "Ancient Azerbaijani symbols", "Natural elements", "Seasons","Islimibyandlik", "Afshan", "Flowers in a Vase", etc and aroused great public interest to tapestry art.

