Monument to 20th-century architects to be erected in Baku

Whether you're a long-standing citizen or traveling to Azerbaijan, the first thing that draws your attention is probably architecture.

The country boasts with historical and modern architectural landmarks, waiting to be explored.

Mikayil Huseynov and Sadig Dadashov entered Azerbaijan's history as outstanding architects, who impacted the formation of the country's architecture.

Given the role of the architects, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order last October on the erection of a joint monument to Mikayil Huseynov and Sadig Dadashov.

Azernews informs that in this regard, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has announced an open competition among sculptors.

The ministry calls sculptors to design a sketch for a joint monument dedicated to Mikayil Huseynov and Sadig Dadashov.

The competition is held in order to ensure the implementation of the presidential order on the construction of a joint monument for the architects.

Sketch projects will be evaluated by the members of the Culture Ministry's Expert Commission On the Erection and Dismantling of Sculptural Monuments, Memorials, and Architectural Complexes.

The sketch design competition will run until April 17, 2023.

Information about the winner of the competition will be published on the official website of the department 15 days after the end of the main stage - May 15, 2023.

The sculptors, who took second and third places will be awarded cash prizes in the amount of 2,000 manats and 1,000 manats, respectively.

Mikayil Huseynov and Sadig Dadashov were the same age and studied together at school and university. They were one of the first graduates of the architectural faculty of the Azerbaijan Polytechnic Institute.

As students, they received the first prize for the joint project of the monument to Nizami Ganjavi (1926). Among their best architectural works are the buildings of Azerbaijan's Central Committee of the Communist Party, the Azerbaijan Conservatory, the Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, and other buildings in Baku.

The joint work of outstanding architects impacted the formation of Azerbaijani architecture.

The building of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan State Conservatory, Nizami Museum of Azerbaijan Literature in Baku, and the pavilion of the All-Russia Exhibition Center of Azerbaijan in Moscow (1939 and 1954) are among their best architectural works.

