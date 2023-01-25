Nearly 20 artists take part in watercolor workshop [PHOTO]

25 January 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Khatai Arts Center has hosted a watercolor workshop for 17 talented artists, including two kids, Azernews reports.

The key objective of the workshop was to share creative experiences and increase interest in watercolor painting techniques.

The artists created their works on free themes. The watercolor artworks were met with great interest.

The workshop was followed by a discussion on watercolor paintings.

At the end of the event, the Khatai Arts Center awarded the artists with certificates.

The workshop was organized at the center by the International Watercolor Society (IWS) Azerbaijan office with the support of the Azerbaijani Union of Artists and the State Art Gallery.

Founded in 2012, IWS has successfully integrated over 100 branches worldwide.

Through its activities centered on watercolor painting promotion, the society aims to promote brotherhood and peace.

IWS also focuses on helping IWS branches develop affordable strategies for promoting art and watercolor in their own countries.

