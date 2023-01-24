Young Spectators Theater stages play "My White Dove" to commemorate martyrs [PHOTO]

24 January 2023 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani State Theater of Young Spectators has staged a play devoted to the January 20 victims, Azernews reports.

The theater presented the play "My White Dove" based on Tamara Valiyeva's novel of the same name.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs, who died for Azerbaijan's freedom.

Speakers at the event noted that January 20, 1990, is a heroic page in Azerbaijan's history of the struggle for independence and territorial integrity.

Thirty-three years have passed since the 20 January tragedy, which is the symbol of the struggle for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijani people.

On the night of January 19, 1990, the Soviet army attacked Baku and several districts of the country, using heavy weapons, tanks, and banned bullets, punishing civilian protesters, who were calling for an end to the separatism in Karabakh.

As a result, 147 civilians were killed, 800 people were wounded and five people went missing. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and citizens suffered huge material losses along with psychological trauma.

Honored Artists Nasiba Eldarova, Ilham Asadov, actors Ilgara Tosova, Gunel Mammadova, Mirzaaga Mirzayev, Ramig Nasirov, Karam Hadizada, Anar Safiyev, Zulfiya Alhuseynova, Xalida Sharifova, Rashad Safarov, Adalat Abdulsamad, Husniyya Ahmadova, Yasaman Malik, Rovshan Abbasov and others performed in the lyrical drama about a pure love between young people Agil and Turan. The documentary newsreels were also shown during the performance.

People's Artist Jannat Salimova (director), chief artist of the Georgian Tumanishvili Theater Shota Glurjidze (production designer ), Vladimir Neverov (composer), and Vusal Mehraliyev (choreographer) have worked on the theatrical production.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz