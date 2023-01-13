Honored Artist performs solo concert in Washington

13 January 2023 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyarova has performed a solo concert in the United States, Azernews reports.

The concert, called "The music of the Silk Road", took place at the Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington.

During the gala night, the pianist talked about Azerbaijani music and its invaluable contributions to world art.

Aliyarova started her solo concert by performing Faig Sujaddinov's ballade Vatan (Fatherland).

She dedicated this composition to the martyrs, who gave their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

The Honored Artist mesmerized the audience with music pieces by composers from three countries on the historic Silk Road: Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Iran.

The concert also featured works of famous Azerbaijani composers Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Lala Jafarova, Frangiz Alizada, and Faig Sujaddinov.

The concert was sold out and brought together music lovers from different countries, who enjoyed the concert with full enthusiasm and passion.

New York-based artist Nargiz Aliyarova is an international pianist and professor. Her repertoire includes music ranging from baroque to contemporary.

In 2010, the piano musician was awarded a diploma for her outstanding contribution to the legacy of Chopin by the government of Poland.

The musician has produced five CDs, three of which were released by the Belgian Recording company Etcetera.

Nargiz Aliyarova is a Doctor of Art and Professor, as well as an author of more than 20 scholarly articles and several books.

She has been teaching piano and chamber music at Baku Music Academy for twenty-five years and has been a member of the Azerbaijani State Piano Trio for 15 years.

Nargiz Aliyarova is the president and founder of the National Music & Global Culture Society, which aims to be the bridge for connecting communities to global and multinational culture through classical music.

