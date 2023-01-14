AZTV History shows behind-the-scenes footage of The Cloth Peddler [VIDEO]

14 January 2023 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

AZTV History has released behind-the-scenes footage from The Cloth Peddler (1917) musical film, Azernews reports.

The video footage shows actors as well as the film crew, which included film directors Rza Tahmasib and Nikolai Leshchenko, cameramen Alisattar Atakishiyev and Muxtar Dadashov.

The Cloth Peddler musical film is based on Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta of the same name

The musical comedy was filmed by directors Rza Tahmasib and Nikolai Leshchenko. The main roles in the film were played by Rashid Behbudov and Leyla Javanshirova.

The Cloth Peddler tells the love story of young Asgar, who wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has everything he could wish for except for one thing - a lovely wife. However, some old-fashioned traditions do not allow him to choose his own bride.

The musical film has been shown in 136 countries and translated into 86 languages.

The film broke the record in the number of viewers in almost 50 countries.

The Cloth Peddler musical film is included in the list of films declared Azerbaijan's State Property.

