Everyone's favorite show returns to big stage

6 January 2023 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Everyone's favorite show "My Mother's Book" returns to the big stage, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani State Musical Comedy Theater will once again present a colorful show in English on January 13.

The project unites talented actors from different theaters, who present Jalil Mammadguluzada's novel in a new way with a modern twist.

The theater production tells about three brothers, who constantly argue over differences in their language, religion, and worldviews.

The mother urges her sons not to forget about national values, learn their native language, while the sons strive to meet the demands of the modern world and new trends. Disagreements between sons break the mother's heart...

The production director of the play is Irada Gozalova, the translator - Tarlan Rasulov; the production designer-Vusal Rahim, and the video engineer - Murad Hasanov. People's Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev and director Zaur Aliyev worked on battle scenes and dance staging.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz