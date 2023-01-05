Keiko Matsui to delight her music fans in Baku

5 January 2023 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous jazz pianist and composer Keiko Matsui will once again delight her music fans in Baku, Azernews reports.

Japanese musician will perform another concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace on January 28.

In 2019, the icon jazz pianist gave her fifth concert in Azerbaijan. As part of the concert, Keiko Matsui also presented her music album "Echo" in Baku.

Throughout the concert, the pianist performed works from both the new album and the already familiar hits.

Keiko Matsui is an internationally acclaimed pianist and composer.

Matsui brilliantly blends Western and Eastern music. The pianist sees music as "the great gifts from the human souls from the past, for the children of the future" and believes that music has the power to bring people together and change their lives.

Keiko Matsui made her U.S. recording debut in 1987 with A Drop of Water, followed by Under Northern Lights (1989). Her subsequent albums include No Borders (1990), Night Waltz (1991), Cherry Blossom (1992), Doll (1994), Sapphire (1995), Dream Walk (1996), which remained on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart for over 15 months.

