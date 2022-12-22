Azerbaijan ready to share experience in protecting historical & cultural sites [PHOTO]

22 December 2022 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in protecting historical and cultural sites in the post-conflict times, Azernews reports.

The head of State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, Azad Jafarli, made this statement at the 17th meeting of the Committee for Protection of Cultural Property in the event of armed conflict

Azad Jafarli drew attention to the fact that Azerbaijan has carried out monitoring for the purpose of initial inventory and protection of the historical and cultural monuments destroyed by Armenia.

He emphasized that the main obstacle in the ongoing monitoring process is the mining of Azerbaijan's territories liberated from almost three decades of Armenian occupation.

The head of State Service pointed out that the Azerbaijani government pays special attention to protecting cultural heritage.

As an example, he mentioned the country's participation in the committee's monitoring and control mechanisms as well as holding an international conference on "UNESCO conventions' role in preserving cultural values and aspects of improving their application" in Baku earlier in December.

