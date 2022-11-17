Fikrat Amirov's opera takes real delight in Ganja [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's opera Sevil has been premiered at the Ganja State Philharmonic, Azernews reports.

Head of the Ganja Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov, head of the Ganja Cultural Department Vasif Jannatov, Turkish Consul-General in Ganja Zeki Ozturk attended the event timed to the composer's centenary.

The opera was staged within a series of events initiated by the Culture Ministry in partnership with Ganja Executive Authorities and the Ganja Cultural Department.

Sevil is a lyrical psychological drama opera written in 1949-1952 with music by Fikrat Amirov to a libretto based on Jafar Jabbarli's play.

The premiere of the opera was held on December 25, 1953, at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

Sevil is the image of a woman, who abandoned all her fears and doubts to play an active role in Azerbaijan's public and cultural life. The play shows the young woman's transformation into an active fighter for a new life.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Azar Zeynalov (Balash), Honored Artists Inara Babayeva (Dilbar), Tural Agasiyev (Babakishi), soloists Fatima Jafarzada (Sevil), Nina Makarova (Gulyush), Taleh Yahyayev (Atakishi), Fahmin Ahmadli (Mammadali bay), Urfan Jafarov (Abdulali bay), Esmira Mammadov (Tafta) caused a real delight among Fikrat Amirov's music admirers.

The opera was conducted by the laureate of the Antal Dorati International Conducting Competition Orhan Gashimov.

Honored Art Workers Hafiz Guliyev (director), Sevil Hajiyeva (choirmaster) and People's Artist Tahir Tahirov (production designer) were engaged in the staging of the opera.

Fikrat Amirov's timeless music, artists' flawless acting and colorful stage scenery made a strong impression on spectators.

In conclusion, representatives of the leadership of the State Opera and Ballet Theater expressed their deep gratitude to the tour organizers.

Head of the Ganja Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov thanked the team of the Opera and Ballet Theater for the excellent performance.

He called the opera premiere in Ganja a great event in the city's cultural life.

Niyazi Bayramov expressed his hope that the theater team could come to Ganja more often and delight the city's residents with wonderful performances.

---

