Faraj Garayev's music to sound at Mugham Center

12 November 2022 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will give a concert at International Mugham Center on November 16, Azernews reports.

The concert program, titled Epitaf, will include pieces of music by the son of outstanding composer Gara Garayev, professor of the Moscow Conservatory, well-known composer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Faraj Garayev and his students Elmir Mirzoyev, Aliya Mammadova and Ali Alizada.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is composer Turkar Gasimzada.

