Azerbaijani pop singers release duet song [VIDEO]

People's Artist Emin Agalarov and pop singer Jony (Jahid Huseynli) have released a music video for the song Moonlight Night, Azernews reports.

Moonlight Night is their second duet song. In 2020, Emin and Johny released another duet song Fireplace.

Born in Baku, Emin moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, he enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York). The musician graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on "Business Management in the Field of Finance".

Agalarov's interest in music began during his years in high school in the United States. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005, he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute in his concerts.

His first studio album, Still, was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among others.

In 2016, Emin was awarded as the Most Stylish Musician of the Year.

Over the past couple of years, Emin performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also the Olympic Games in Sochi in the same year.

He is also one of the organizers of the summer music festival Zhara, which has turned into an annual gathering of celebrities.

Moreover, Emin Agalarov was awarded the title of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and an honorary badge.

In 2020, the pop singer received platinum status for his songs in Russia.

The track gets platinum status with more than 100,000 sales and downloads on music platforms.

More than eight tracks were honored with platinum awards, including the song My Azerbaijan feat. Maxim Fadeev, Fireplace feat. Jony, I Can't Tell feat. Ani Lorak and others.

The duet song with Jahid Huseynli (Jony) has become multi-platinum in such a short time.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit Alley.

In December 2019, he became the winner of the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track Comet among the popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

Jahid Huseynli has recently been named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards. His song Comet was named Song of the Year according to the Bravo Awards.

He also won a prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.

In 2021, the singer was named best in the Best Song category at MUZ-TV 20/21. World Beginning. He won the prize for the song Comet.

Jony was also nominated in four categories Best Singer, Best Male Video, and Best Song for the song Comet.

