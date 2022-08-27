Culture Ministry, World Bank mull cooperation [PHOTO]

27 August 2022 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov and Country Manager for World Bank in Azerbaijan Sarah Michael have discussed prospects of cooperation, Azernews reports via the Culture Ministry.

During the meeting, Anar Karimov noted the rapid development of ties between Azerbaijan and the World Bank and stressed the importance of cultural cooperation.

He pointed out that the Culture Ministry is interested in implementing joint projects with the World Bank in the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The culture minister also provided insight "Peace4Culture" global campaign that focuses on ensuring a lasting peace for the preservation, revival, and restoration of culture in post-conflict times.

"Peace4Culture" global campaign also aims to inform the world community of the destroyed infrastructure, cultural and historical heritage on Azerbaijan's territories as a result of the Armenian vandalism.

Anar Karimov emphasized the importance of the World Bank's support for this global campaign.

Sarah Michael highly appreciated the "Peace4Culture" campaign adding that the World Bank is also interested in joining this initiative.

She underlined that World Bank is always ready to implement joint cultural projects.

The meeting continued with the discussion of other issues of mutual interest.

