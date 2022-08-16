Deputy culture minister receives People's Artist Azarpasha Nematov [PHOTO]

16 August 2022 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

First Deputy Culture Minister Elnur Aliyev has received the director of the State Academic National Drama Theater, People's Artist Azarpasha Nematov, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The meeting was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the theater director.

Elnur Aliyev conveyed to Azerpasha Nematov a congratulatory letter from Culture Minister Anar Karimov and wished him new creative successes.

Azarpasha Nematov expressed his gratitude for the attention.

Azarpasha Nematov was born in the family of prominent theater director, Honored Art Worker Zafar Nematov.

In 1970, he graduated from the Theater Director Department of the Azerbaijani State Art Institute.

The director, who started his creative activity in 1972 at the Azerbaijan State Young Spectators Theater, worked as assistant director, production director, chief director, and artistic director in that theater for various years.

From 1974 to 1976, Nemetov worked at the Leningrad State Youth Audience Theater in St. Petersburg.

He repeatedly participated in theater festivals, conferences, and other theater forums in countries such as Greece, Turkiye, Russia, and Georgia.

Nemetov brilliantly combines the main features of avant-garde theater and the Azerbaijani theater traditions.

For his services in the field of theater art, he was awarded the honorary titles of "Honored Art Worker" in 1987 and "People's Artist" in 2002.

He was awarded the Humay National Prize (1997), Golden Dervish Award (1998 and 2003), and the Order of Glory (2007).

In 2018, he was awarded the 100-year medal of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

He was awarded the 2nd degree "For Service to Motherland" (2017) and "Sharaf" (2022) orders.

