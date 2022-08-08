Azerkhalcha carpets showcased in Moscow [PHOTO]

8 August 2022 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The exhibition "Rami Meir. A Return 40 Years Later" has opened at the Azerbaijani Pavilion (Pavilion 14) of VDNH, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The project is dedicated to the creative work of a Baku-born Israeli artist Rami Meir (Rachamim Migirov) who is a Mountain Jew by origin.

In addition to the artist's artworks, the exhibition displayed beautiful carpets woven inspired by Rami Meir's art. The stunning carpets "Uca tanrı" (God Almighty) and "Nar bağı" (Pomegranate Orchard) were made by Azerkhalcha in partnership with "Rami Meir Art".

The exhibition also included embossed panels, paintings, sculptures, woodcarvings, light installations, antique jewelry, and weapons from the artist's private collection of Mountain Jewish arts and crafts.

Moreover, a movie and a brochure specially made for the exhibition were presented to the visitors.

The movie and a brochure highlight many sides of Rami Meir's creativity and his strong connection to Azerbaijan, as well as share a near-detective story about the artist's exhibition that was supposed to happen at the very same Azerbaijan Pavilion of VDNH forty years ago.

In 1982, a young artist began his preparations for an exhibition that was to happen in a year at the Azerbaijani Pavilion of VDNH.

All artworks including over 20 embossed copper panels, which were the result of the artist's hard work, were stolen during their transportation. The thief was never identified. These beautiful artworks probably still decorate somebody's interiors.

By a twist of fate, only two works remained. They were not sent to the exhibition because the artist presented them to his fiancé. Today, forty years later, Rami Meir returns to the very same Azerbaijan Pavilion with a new exhibition.

During the exhibition, the visitors saw "Superiority of Rose" and "Gladiator Fight", the only remaining artworks. They represent the creative pursuit and success of the then-young artist.

That was a life-changing event for Rami Meir. It became the starting point for his artistic quest and experiments resulting in what visitors can see today.

The exhibition "Rami Meir. A Return 40 Years Later" is a milestone event not least because in 2022 Rami Meir celebrates his 60th anniversary.

The project is run in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Pavilion of VDNH.

The exhibition will run until October 30, 2022.

Notably, in 2020 and 2021 saw Rami Meir's successful exhibitions at the Russian State Museum of Oriental Art and the Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum.

Furthermore, the Caucasus Beauties painting from the Mountain Jews series was displayed at the Florence Art Deposit Gallery in Florence.

In 2022, "Carpets as Art. Beyond Borders, Beyond Time", a joint exhibition of Rami Meir and Azerkhalcha was opened at the Azerbaijani Tourism Office in Tel Aviv.

Rami Meir's artworks are in private collections in Russia, Israel, and the USA.

