Azerbaijan's multiculturalism highlighted in Canada [VIDEO]

1 August 2022 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

EL TV operating in Canada has broadcasted a documentary "Ancient Religions and Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan", Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The film provides detailed information about the history of Zoroastrianism, Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and other religions in Azerbaijan, the functioning of mosques, churches, synagogues, and ancient temples.

It was stated that the Azerbaijani people have always respected the traditions and religious views of other nations. For this reason, representatives of different religions had lived in peace and friendship in Azerbaijan.

The film was produced at the initiative of the Vatan Azerbaijani Art and Culture Center in Toronto with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora within the "History of Azerbaijan" project.

