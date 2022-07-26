EU, UNDP hold competition for restaurant services [PHOTO]

26 July 2022 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The European Union (EU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the State Agency for Professional Education, and the WorldSkills Azerbaijan platform have organized a competition on restaurant services, Azernews reports, citing eu4azerbaijan.eu.

The competition took place as part of the project's support activities for the organization of national competitions and increasing local capacities to prepare for international competitions in various vocational areas.

The project draws attention to the potential of the country's economic development and supports current steps in this direction.

The competition creates a great opportunity to discuss the current situation and development areas in the tourism industry, including restaurant services.

Some 173 young people working and studying in this field from different cities applied to the competition.

The applicants, who successfully completed the second theoretical stage, qualified for the final stage.

The competition participants performed various vocational tasks. Three winners were awarded at the competition.

The jury consisting of local and foreign experts evaluated the contestants based on the professional standards set by the WorldSkills International organization.

The competition was held with the support of the “VET for the Future” project funded by the European Union.

WorldSkills Azerbaijan is the local institution of the WorldSkills global platform, known as the organizer of Olympic competitions in various skills directions.

This movement aims to train professionals in accordance with the requirements of the labor market and global standards to integrate them into the education system.

The "VET for the future development of VET providers' excellence in Azerbaijan" project, implemented by UNDP in cooperation with the State Agency on Vocational Education, supports the WS Azerbaijan platform in the organization of local competitions in a number of vocational areas and strengthening the potential of related parties in line with the global standards.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993