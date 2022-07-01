Baku, Tehran discuss Khudafarin bridges reconstruction [PHOTO]

1 July 2022 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met with Iranian Minister of Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts Sayyid Ezzatollah Zarghami to discuss the joint reconstruction of Khudafarin bridges, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

During the meeting, Anar Karimov praised the level of the Azerbaijani-Iranian ties. He emphasized that the relations between the two friendly countries, which have an ancient history, are based on mutual trust.

In his speech, the Culture Minister drew attention to joint work in cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Iranian minister emphasized the role the mass media plays in historically-established and successfully continuing friendly bilateral ties.

The ministers highly valued the restoration of both Muslim and Christian temples on Azerbaijan's territories destroyed as a result of the Armenian occupation.

The sides also noted the significance of Azerbaijan's cultural capital-Shusha city for the Islamic community.

The ministers stressed the importance of joint cooperation in combating Islamophobia, which was considered a global problem.

The Azerbaijani and Iranian ministers also exchanged views on the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the joint reconstruction of the Khudafarin bridges.

There are two Khudafarin bridges connecting the northern and southern banks of the Araz River in Jabrayil region.

Located on the historical Silk Road, the 11-arched Khudafarin bridge was built in the 11th-12th centuries.

The 15-arched Khudafarin bridges were constructed in the 13th century.

Khudafarin bridges played a huge role in the development of the Great Silk Road and had exceptional military-strategic importance.

After the occupation of Jabrayil by Armenian invaders in 1993, Khudafarin bridges have seriously been damaged.

On October 4, 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces liberated Jabrayil, where the Khudafarin bridges are located, and several villages of the region from Armenian occupation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz