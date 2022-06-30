Colorful patchworks worthy of spotlight [PHOTO]

30 June 2022 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Patchwork is beautiful and easy. For beginners, this type of needlework is fraught with a lot of difficulties.

With time, patchwork turns into an exciting art activity. Traditional patchwork products include rugs, blankets, bedspreads, and pillowcases.

Khalida Nasirova is one of the few artists, who continue this artistic tradition today.

Most of her work consists of various bedspreads, pillowcases, decorative tablecloths, mosaic panels, as well as arakchins (skullcaps), vests, and souvenir mutakas (small pillows) made in the technique of patchwork.

The artist's personal exhibition has recently opened at the National Carpet Museum under the name "Patchwork World of Khalida Nasirova", Azernews reports, citing the Carpet Museum.

Director of the National Carpet Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova addressed the event.

In her remarks, Shirin Malikova noted that the Carpet Museum presents a retrospective exhibition of the patchwork artist Khalida Nasirova. She provided insight into the artist's creativity.

Khalida Nasirova dedicated her first work "My Friends" (1990) to the January 20, 1990 tragedy. This composition was created from 3,330 pieces of fabric.

Her art pieces "Eurovision 2012", "Secrets of the Old City" made of more than 100 ties, "Call for Help", calling on people to protect ancient monuments, and many other works reflect her inherent artistic research.

The Carpet Museum director briefed visitors about the patchwork.

"The Museum of different countries keeps collections of patchwork samples. The Carpet Museum also stores samples of patchworks dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Our museum continues to replenish its collection of patchworks. A few months ago one of the patchworks was presented as a gift to the museum. It is wonderful that even today this art lives on, and the craftswomen continue to create beautiful artworks," said Malikova.

Director of the Icharisheher Museum Center, Honored Cultural Worker Amina Malikova informed art lovers about gurama.

Gurama is a patchwork where a single piece is sewn from pieces of fabric according to the principle of a mosaic. This is free art, without any canons, or rules.

"In 2020, the Patchwork Center was opened for the first time at the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve. In the Patchwork Center, the craftswomen from Gala village create products in patchwork technique, said Amina Malikova.

Since ancient times it has been very popular in Azerbaijan. It was very common until the beginning of the twentieth century.

Now simple and uncomplicated geometric patterns are replaced by more and more complex combinations of colors and shapes. Gurama art served a wide variety of purposes.

The Ethnographic Fund of the Azerbaijan History Museum keeps more than 100 examples of gurama art dating back to the 19th - early 20th centuries.

Farida Mustafayeva, a biologist by education, noted that Khalida Nasirova taught her the patchwork technique.

"I have always been proud of Khalida Nasirova. It was she who instilled in me a love for this art technique, taught me everything. I have been making patchworks for almost twenty years. As an artist, Khalida Nasirova perfectly blends antiquity and modernity in her art," said Mustafayeva.

Meanwhile, lectures, workshops on patchwork, and thematic excursions will be organized within the framework of the exhibition.

The exposition will last until September 10, 2022.

