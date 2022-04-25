By Laman Ismayilova

The Mexican Ambassador Rodrigo Labardini has presented his photo works inspired by the Land of Fire.

The exhibition "Inside Azerbaijan from outside" included 23 photographs taken in Baku and other regions.

The opening ceremony took place in the Art Tower Gallery.

Speaking at the event, the Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini, the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that the exhibition is another bridge of culture between the two countries.

Rodrigo Labardini, has been fond of photography for many years and takes an active part in the cultural life of the country.

In his speech, the Mexican Ambassador said that photography has been used as a way of telling different stories.

"Photography is my hobby. When I go out into the city, I always take my camera with me. After all, an interesting shot can be captured at any time. To be honest, I really like black and white photographs. Despite the lack of color, they capture more emotions and feelings than color photographs. In my photo works, I try to draw the attention of viewers to people's emotions...," he added.

The head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that Rodrigo Labardini's photographs reflect his sincere love for Azerbaijan.

"Through photographs, Mr. Rodrigo Labardini shows his view of the country's beauty from the most interesting angle," said Dadash Mammadov.

This is not the first time Rodrigo Labardini shows his photographs.

In 2021, he presented the project "Art knows no boundaries" together with the young artist Arzu Ahmadli.

The photo works displayed picturesque corners and architectural monuments in Azerbaijan and Mexico.

The exhibition "Inside Azerbaijan from outside" will run until April 26.

Notably, the Mexican Embassy in Baku opened in 2014. Rodrigo Labardini became the Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Over the past years, many events have been organized by the embassy to strengthen bilateral ties.

The works of the head of the diplomatic mission were presented within the framework of various international projects.

With his assistance, Baku has hosted exhibitions of well-known Mexican culture including sculptor Jorge Marin as well as the artist Margarita Morales whose exposition was presented in Gabala, Ganja, Mingachevir and Shamakhi.

Moreover, David Toscana's creative evening was also organized in Azerbaijan.

David Toscana is considered one of the most important contemporary voices in Mexican literature. His novels have been translated into 15 languages.

At the same time, a photographer Adalberto Rios Szalaya also showcased his photo works in Baku.

The other projects include memorable events dedicated to the legendary artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, concerts of the Mexican pianist Jesus Lepe Rico, Mariachi music band, etc.

