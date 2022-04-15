By Laman Ismayilova

Within the framework of the Year of the Shusha, many republican and international events are being held across Azerbaijan throughout 2022.

The visits of international delegations to Azerbaijan's liberated territories are envisaged as well.

The meeting with the Georgian delegation was held at the National Art Museum.

The Georgian cultural and art figures met with the Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva to discuss prospects of further cooperation.

During the meeting, it was noted that both countries have an ancient history and rich cultural heritage.

At the meeting, Sevda Mammadaliyeva said that Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy successful partnership in various areas, in particular culture and arts.

She stressed the importance of joint cultural events in strengthening bilateral ties.

Speaking about Shusha, the Deputy Minister of Culture noted Azerbaijan's outstanding personalities, including well-known representatives of culture and art. She added that the Georgian delegation will pay a visit to Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

Visit to the city of Shusha

During their visit to the city of Shusha, the Georgian delegation will get acquainted with historical and religious architectural monuments.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli emphasized the delegation would see with their own eyes the destruction committed by Armenia.

The delegation was informed about the vandalism and cruelty committed by Armenians against Azerbaijani material culture during the 30-year occupation, as well as the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories.

The Georgian delegation will visit Ganja, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Shusha and Agdam on April 15-17.

The delegation will be informed about the consequences of the rocket attacks on Ganja, monuments destroyed as the result of the Armenian vandalism, Fuzuli International Airport, minefields, as well as the ongoing construction work.

Concert at National Art Museum

The Georgian cultural figures also enjoyed concert that featured works by Azerbaijani composers and mugham music.

Director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade stunned the Georgian delegation with music pieces by Fikrat Amirov.

Farhad Badalbeyli's "Ave Maria" was performed by famous opera singer, Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov (countertenor).

A mugham trio and a young pianist, laureate of international competitions Jamil Sadizadeh also performed in the evening. The performance of the Georgian musicians also left no one indifferent.



