By Laman Ismayilova

An evening of chamber music will be held at the State Philharmonic Hall on April 27.

The concert soloists will be violinist Anar Yusifov and pianist Esmira Manafova.

The concert will feature works by Antonio Vivaldi, Francesco Geminiani, Jean-Marie Leclerc, Tomaso Antonio Vitali and Louis Spohr.

Known for his virtuosity, Anar Yusifov gained fame thanks to the Golden Violin show where violin music features modern sound effects.

By the way, Yusifov is the owner of a unique violin, which was made in 1862 by the famous Italian violin maker Giovanni Gusetto.

The violin has an unusual shape of a small guitar. A powerful sound and a beautiful timbre distinguish it from other instruments.

---

