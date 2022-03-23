By Laman Ismayilova

Classical music will sound at the Art Tower Gallery on March 23.

The event is co-organized by the Baku Musical Academy, SABAH group, Icharisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The laureates of republican and international competitions- Adil Akhundov (tenor), Sanan Guluzade (tar), Nailya Khasiyeva (soprano), Orkhan Ibrahimov (clarinet), Rustam Zeynalov (piano), Farida Abbasova (violin), Subkhan Rustamov (tenor), soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Mahir Tagizade (baritone) as well as the students of the SABAH group Zahra Jahan Shikhaliyeva, Jamala Abdinzade, Aziza Aghazade,Nushaba Hajiyeva will perform at the concert works by Giuseppe Verdi, Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, etc.

The concert program was prepared by professor, Head of the Baku Music Academy's Department of Accompanist Mastery, Honored Teacher Gulnara Ajalova,

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az

