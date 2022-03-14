By Laman Ismayilova

Some of the country's best young dancers have showed their skills at Baku Dance Championship.

The competition was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union (AYU) and the Azerbaijan Dance Association (ADA) to find talented soloists, ensembles and exchange experience between dancers.

The competition also focuses on issues of the training process on dance teams.

Baku Dance Championship brought together Ayselin Dance Studio, Hayat, Buta, Gracia Dance Studio, Zirve, Smiles Dance Studio, Crazy Lady Dance Studio, Elay, Er, Qaval, Nargiz, Alleqro, Assa, Dajal Qizlar and Fidan Kishiyev (solo dance).

" We saw performances of both teams we knew and new ones who decided to prove themselves at Baku Dance Championship. Each nomination had its own competitors. However, the rivalry of two teams in the Yunior ensemble and the Dajal Qizlar dance team (folk style) stood out from all the rest. Judges tried to come to a common opinion and chose the winner up to last minute. I congratulate the Dajal Qizlar team and its artistic director Jamila Bayramova on their victory. I want to wish them all the best. We also wish further success to the Mirvari ensemble led by Davud Mammadov.It was a hard struggle, where only the strongest could won," said chairman of the organizing committee Aziz Azizov.

Competitions were held by age categories: small age group (up to six years old), children (from seven to 10 years old), juniors (11-15 years old), adults (16-25 years old), pros (25 years old and older).

Baku Dance Championship featured such disciplines as ethnic folk, stylization of folklore, folk show, dances of the peoples of the world, classical dance, dance show (variety), hip-hop, breakdance, acrobatic (gymnastic) dance, oriental dance, classical Indian dance, modern Indian dance (Bollywood).

The dancers performed in different categories: solo, duet, small group (3-7 people), group (8-12 people), ensemble (13-20 people), large ensemble (21-50 people).

The judges evaluated the participants according to the dance technique, image, composition.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

