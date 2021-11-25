By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani photographer Maya Baghirova has showcased her works in France.

Her photo exhibition "Black Garden" opened at the Cultural Center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris.

The photographer captured the consequences of the Armenian vandalism, Azertag reported.

The exhibition features black and white photos taken by the young photographer in Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan regions.

The photos show residential buildings, private houses, museums, historical, cultural and religious sites destroyed in Azerbaijan as a result of the Armenian vandalism.

Earlier, Maya Baghirova has organized several exhibitions in Azerbaijan and France.

In a photo exhibition "Azerbaijani Refugee Children", she displayed the photos of Azerbaijani children living as refugees and IDPs displaced from their homes as a result of the Karabakh war.

Maya Baghirova is a graduate of the Baku Music Academy. Since 2016, she has been living in Paris.

Baghirova trained at one of the leading photography schools in Europe - Spéos International photography school. In 2015, she took part in an exhibition at "Carrousel du Louvre" in Paris.

She is a member of the Azerbaijan Photographers Union.

