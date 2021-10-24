By Laman Ismayilova

Culture Minister Anar Karimov has met members of the martyred cultural workersə families at the International Mugham Center.

Opening the event, Head of the Media and Communication Department Maryam Gafarzade stressed the importance of the "From Stage to Trench" project dedicated to the martyred cultural workers.

In his speech, Culture Minister Anar Karimov said that the families of martyrs and veterans are always in the spotlight.

He pointed out that the Culture Ministry carries out many projects in this direction.

Anar Karimov also addressed the parents of the martyrs.

"This meeting is also valuable for us because you are the legacy of our martyrs. It is you who instilled in them the highest, most sacred feelings, and sowed the seeds of courage and love in their hearts," he said.

The videos about the life and work of the martyred cultural workers were showcased as part of the event.

The event was followed by the presentation of Honorary Diplomas to the relatives of the martyrs.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

