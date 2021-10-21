By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Samira Efendi has been awarded at Gold Media Awards initiated by Black & Blue Media.

Samira Efendi won prize in the Star of the Year nomination, Trend Life reported.

The awards ceremony was held at the Sheraton Istanbul City Center in Istanbul with the participation of laureates from Turkey and Europe, representatives of the world of art, fashion, sports, public life and the media.

The hosts of the evening were Turkish stars Tugba Ozay and Emre Buga.

Azerbaijan was also represented by host and organizer Ayaz Mammadov (Organizer of the Year), writer Movsum Amir Aslan (Writer-Discovery of the Year).

During the event, Samira Efendi performed her Eurovision song 2021 "Mata Hari".

Samira Efendi represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2021 final with the song "Mata Hari" and took place the 20th place. She thrilled Eurovision fans with stunning performance that featured a giant orb in the background.

Speaking about the meaning of the song, Efendi noted that it is about female power.

"It is very important to talk about strong women in order to remind our beautiful ladies that despite the fact that we still live in a world full of prejudices, a woman can do anything and female power cannot be compared with anything. And if suddenly you do not have enough inspiration now, let the stories of strong women in history become the source of that very charge of energy with which you can cope with everything and achieve even bigger success. There is a queen in each of us and I want to remind you that it's time to release her," said Efendi.

Last year, the song contest was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans of the music contest had a great chance to enjoy a spectacular show "Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light", featuring 41 songs of this year's entries.

During the show, Samira Efendi thrilled Eurovision fans with the song "Cleopatra" about trusting your gut instinct, standing up for yourself and being a "Queen" - even when things get tough and especially if someone betrays or hurts you.

