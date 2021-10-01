By Laman Ismayilova

The State Dance Ensemble has successfully performed at the 35th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts in Jordan.

The Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts is an annually-held event held in Jerash, Jordan. It is part of the Jordan Festival, that aims to enrich cultural activities in Jordan.

Founded in 1981 by Queen Noor, it features several shows performed by Jordanian, Arab and foreign artists.

The ensemble performed a suite "My Azerbaijan", dance compositions "Naz Elama", "Ag Chichak", "Qaytagi", "Sari Galin" and "Karabakh Yalli".

Jordanian media called the ensemble's performance one of the most beautiful at the festival.

Since 1970, Azerbaijan Dance Ensemble promotes Azerbaijan's dance art, beauty and elegance of national dances.

The ensemble constantly participates in state events of Azerbaijan, successfully tours in Russia, CIS countries, USA, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Israel, India, Nepal, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and many other countries.

The team traditionally represents the culture of their country at international festivals in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Turkey, Austria, Germany, Egypt, Qatar, China, Japan, Tunisia and other countries.

In 1991, the State Dance Ensemble was awarded the title of Honored Collective of Azerbaijan for its outstanding contribution to the development of national culture. The enseble`s artistic director is People's Artist Rufat Khalilzadeh.

