By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Musical Theater has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the George Eristavi State Drama Theater.

The document was signed by the director of the State Musical Theater, Honored Art Worker Aligismet Lalayev and artistic director of the George Eristavi State Drama Theater David Chkhartishvili, Trend Life reported.

The sides agreed on holding mutual tours, creative exchanges and other joint initiatives.

The signed memorandum is of great importance from the point of view of mutual cooperation.

Despite all challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Musical Theater continues to work on new projects. The theater aims at presenting new forms of creativity.

The partnership between the Azerbaijani and Georgian theaters contributes to the strengthening of bilateral cultural ties.

Over the last year, the State Musical Theater has hosted many cultural events of national and international importance. A number of performances were premiered, the theatre team participated in high-level international competitions and won numerous awards. Many steps were taken to attract more viewers to the theater.

