By Laman Ismayilova

Hilal Baydarov's film "Crane Lantern" will be premiered at Tokyo International Film Festival to be held from October 30 to November 8.

"Crane Lantern" will be screened in the festival's main competition. The film will compete for Grand Prix.

The film tells the story of law student Musa, who is looking for Davud, who was imprisoned for the abduction of four women. He soon discovers that all of his victims are reluctant to press charges.

The film cast includes Orkhan Iskandarli, Elshan Abbasov, Huseyn Nasirov, Rena Askerova, Aytekin Mirishova, Maryam Naghiyeva, Nigar Isayeva, Seda Hasanova, Kamran Huseynov.

The scriptwriter, director and cameraman is Hilal Baydarov, composer-Kanan Rustamli.

Founded in 1985, the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) is considered to be the largest film festival in Asia.

The awards handed out during the festival have changed throughout its existence, but the Tokyo Grand Prix, handed to the best film, has stayed as the top award. Other awards that have been given regularly include the Special Jury Award and awards for best actor, best actress and best director.

In recent years, the festival's main events have been held over one week in late October. A series of events include open-air screenings, voice-over screenings, seminars and symposiums related to the film market.

---

