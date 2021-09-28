By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert has been held as part of the 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The concert titled "Youth echoes of the Uzeyir art" gathered Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov and his students Subkhan Rustamov, Gunel Binnetli, Adelin Ozturk, Tofig Zeynalov, Kanan Rahmanzade and concertmaster Ilaha Ismayilova.

The concert repertoire was quite extensive - from the Baroque era to the modern time. The evening featured music pieces by Muslim Magomayev, Alessandro Stradell, Christoph Willibald von Gluck, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Franz Schubert, Johannes Brahms and others.

The audience was waiting for Ilham Nazarov to appear on the stage. The singer has long won the love and respect of music lovers.

Next, Ilham Nazarov and his students performed Muslim Magomayev's song "Azerbaijan". The deep, heartfelt performance delighted the audience.

Ilham Nazarov is the only countertenor in Azerbaijan and the only singer in Azerbaijan having two voices at once - countertenor and baritone.

As a baritone, he performed at the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater playing the part of Nofel (Leila and Majnun), Silvio (Pagliacci), etc.

In 2017, he took part in the 5th International Professional Competition of Young Opera Singers "The Great Opera" in Russia.

The opera singer graduated from the Baku Musical Academy. He completed a three-year internship at the Italian Academia D'Arte Lirica - first as a baritone, and then as a countertenor.

He became the first Azerbaijani vocalist who performed at the Roman Opera House.

In 2020, Ilham Nazarov released a new album "Inspiration" that featured Franz Schubert's "Swan Song" song cycle for voice and piano.

The music album was recorded at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall and Namiq Zeynalov Record Studio.

During album recording, Ilham Nazarov was accompanied by a talented pianist, doctoral student of the Baku Musical Academy Gunel Bakirli.

Ilham Nazarov is the first countertenor in the world to perform a series of works by Franz Schubert.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov

