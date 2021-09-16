By Laman Ismayilova

An evening of Lithuanian music has been solemnly held at Art Tower Gallery.

Co-organized by the Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO) and the Lithuanian Embassy, the event was timed to the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Lithuania's independence by the Azerbaijani government on September 10, 1991.

Public and cultural figures, diplomatic missions as well as the representatives of science and public organizations attended the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas praised the high level of ties between the two countries.

The Ambassador touched upon the cooperation in politcs, socio-economic, cultural spehres, tourism, education and other areas.

The head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov stressed that the performance by Azerbaijani musicians of works by classical and contemporary Lithuanian composers serves as another cultural bridge between the two countries.

Next, the laureates of international competitions, pianist Saida Taghizade, violinists Yulia Motorina and Nazrin Aslanli delighted the audience with works of the Lithuanian composers.

