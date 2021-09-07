By Laman Ismayilova

Baku's most anticipated jazz festival is back in the City of Winds.

The long-awaited festival will take place in Baku on September 10-18, bringing together jazz musicians from Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Israel and Luxembourg.

This year, Baku Jazz Festival 2021 will differ from the traditional one as it will be held in a club format amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Despite all the difficulties, the Baku Jazz Festival remains international and holds a high standard, gathering the world-famous musicians.

Speaking about the musical event, the festival's director Leyla Afandiyeva said that Baku Jazz Festival unites musicians from different countries.

"Our jazz festival keeps the bar high, bringing together musicians from all over the world. This year, the festival unites talented musicians from the Netherlands, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Israel, Germany, Luxembourg and Geogria. Along with foreign guests, Azerbaijani jazzmen will perform at the festival, including Honored Artists Rain Sultanov, Shahin Novrasli, Isfar Sarabski, musicians Elbay Mamedzade, Elvin Bashirov and many others," she said.

Famous jazz singer Elnara Hasanli added that the Baku Jazz Festival pays great attention to talented young musicians.

For many years, the festival has invited young talents to take part in the contest "I Am Jazzman".

The project aims to reveal young talents among beginner musicians who love jazz music. The competition serves as a great platform for future professional jazz music.

The contest "I Am Jazzman" is open for 14-30 years old musicians.

Moreover, two art projects will be presented as part of the Baku Jazz Festival on September 10.

Azerbaijani artists Huseyn Hagverdiyev, Bahram Khalilov, Rustam Huseynov and Arif Guluzade will present their art project "Improvised by Industry" about transforming an abandoned space and filling it with new meaning and spirit, just like new jazz improvisation makes forgotten classics sound in a new way.

In addition, young artist Ramina Saadatkhan willcreate her masterpiece during the concert.

Film critic Ulvi Mehdi invites jazz lovers to plunge into the atmosphere of audiovisual harmony within a jazz-cinema program.

The legendary films of the 20th century will be screened at Art Tower Gallery on September 11-12.

Fashion designer Leyla Ahmadova will present her new collection inspired by jazz music on September 17.

The festival will also feature master classes and jam sessions.

For more than 15 years, the Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the country's musical life.

The musical event is organized by acclaimed saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

