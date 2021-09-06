By Laman Ismayilova

Turkey Quality Awards 2021 has been solemnly held in Baku.

The large-scale event was organized by Avand Production in accordance with the quarantine rules.

First, the participants of the event paid tribute to the Azerbaijani martyrs and national heroes who fought in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The founder of the Turkey Quality Awards Oya Uludzhan, the head of Avand production Ayaz Mammadov and TV presenter Azer Akhsham were hosts for the ceremony.

The heroes of the Azerbaijan's Patriotic War, holders of state medals Elnur Akbarov and Zakir Imanov as well as People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov, Elchin Gashimov, Konul Khasiyeva, Melekkhanum Ayyubova, Honored Artists Farghana Gasimova, Elnur Ahmadov, Nigar Shabanova, Tayyar Bayramov, Elza Seidjakhan, Trend Life correspondent Vugar Imanov, representative of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations Kamil Dunyamaliyev, cultural figures Aynur Dadashova, Fatima Fataliyeva, Rufat Akhundov, Elshan Aliyev, Sabina Imanova, as well as other representatives of business, education, medicine, sports and public life were awarded with Turkey Quality Awards 2021.

The project manager of the Turkey Quality Awards in Azerbaijan is Ayaz Mammadov, executive producer - Khayal Ahmadov, executive producer for the project's cultural part-Narmina Gafarli, producer for design and graphics - Gunay Tapdigova.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz