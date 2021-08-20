By Laman Ismayilova

Chairman of American Mugham Society Jeffrey Werbock has been appointed to the position of the Honorary Ambassador of the International Multicultural Network for his merits in the promotion of the Azerbaijani music worldwide.

Jeffrey Werbock is known as a skilful player of Azerbaijani national musical instruments.

He has been passionate about Azerbaijani music since 1971 and devoted his life to the promotion of Azerbaijani mugham.

Over the past years, he has given hundreds of concerts and lecture demonstrations at museums, colleges, universities and community concert venues in the United States, Europe, Israel and Azerbaijan.

The musician expressed his gratitude to the head of the International Multicultural Network and for all the support he has received from the IMN Staff.

The International Multiculturalism Network aims at promoting and disseminating research on the multifaceted multicultural agenda and is comprised of scholars, state and community actors specializing in the fields of multiculturalism, intercultural and interreligious relations across diverse disciplines and geographical regions.

The Center strongly encourages engagement from scholars, researchers, students and multicultural centers in these initiatives.

