By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Bahh Tee has announced the release of a new album on October 5.

The head of Atlantic Records Russia also plans to record several duets, and asked his music fans with whom he should record his duet songs.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev is the first singer in Russia who became famous through social networks and who later appered on TV. He writes the lyrics for all his songs. He is co-author of most of his songs.

In 2007, the singer released his first album "Namberone"

Bahh Tee's second album "Angel" was released in 2010 after a long break.

Next, Bahh Tee released a series of mini-albums and other workds as well as a joint project called "Libra".

